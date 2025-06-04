"What stands out above all else with these shoes is how comfortable they are" - our expert took these half-price Helly Hansen hiking boots to the rough terrain of the Scottish Highlands, and gave them a near-perfect score

Tear up the trails in these Helly Hansen hiking boots

Are your hiking boots looking a little weary after a lengthy winter of muddy trails and tough terrain?

With a long summer of hiking to come, now is the perfect time to invest in a new pair, and you can snag a great deal right now with 50% off these comfy and dependable boots from Helly Hansen.

The Helly Hansen Traverse HellyTech hiking boots are built for stable, pain-free hiking in all conditions, and are now available for just $110 in men's and women's sizes on the Helly Hansen website.

These waterproof boots wrap around the bridges of your feet with soft polyester and polyurethane uppers. Inside, bouncy and supportive 100% EVA foam midsoles cushion your feet for miles of pain-free hiking.

Hiking expert Julia Clarke was thoroughly impressed after testing these boots in the Scottish Highlands for her four-and-a-half-star review for Advnture.

"What stands out above all else with these shoes is how comfortable they are straight away," said Julia, who took on several long-distance treks over tricky terrain.

"They’re secure without rubbing in the way a good pair of trail runners is, and the sole is really robust without being so stiff as to limit movement."

She was also keen on their stable Max-Grip outsoles, which feature 4mm lugs for maximum traction.

"The build delivers just a nice, stable ride where I’m never worried about turning an ankle, and that even went for when I was bushwhacking through overgrown and steep terrain carrying a stretcher."

Women's Helly Hansen Traverse HellyTech hiking boots: $220 $110 at Helly Hansen

Save $110 These dependable Helly Hansen hiking boots combine a tough and waterproof exterior with plenty of cushioning and underfoot support, so you can hike for miles.

Men's Helly Hansen Traverse HellyTech hiking boots: $220 $110 at Helly Hansen

Save $110 The Traverse HellyTech hiking boots feature aggressive, grippy outsoles and plenty of underfoot support. They're also waterproof, so you can stay protected in a downpour.

Don't worry if you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Helly Hansen Traverse HellyTech hiking boots deals where you are.