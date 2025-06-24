These lightweight Scarpa hiking boots combine the "nimble feel of a trail runner" with protection and grip – they're over $70 off in Backcountry's summer sale
Act fast and you can grab these light boots for under $170
Summer fun calls for lightweight, breathable hiking boots that will still protect your feet and help you grip to technical trails. But can you get all that for under $200? With Backcountry's summer sale you can.
Right now, you can pick up the lightweight Scarpa Rush TRK LT GTX Hiking Boots for just $167.26 at Backcountry. That's a giant 30% off the regular list price for these high quality boots, which Backcountry's gear testers say blend the best of comfort with protection.
"I’ve been wearing the men’s Rush TRK LT GTX for everything from steep day hikes to weekend packs. It’s got the nimble feel of a trail runner but the structure and grip of a full-on hiking boot," says one gear tester, who calls the supportive ankle collar one of the most comfortable around.
This hiker is built for summer trails, but still has the capacity for technical routes. Engineered with a ripstop synthetic upper that's tough and breathable, a Gore-Tex lining for wet weather and river crossings plus a RESA TRK-01 outsole which the brand promises delivers sticky traction, this boot has the goods as well as all-day comfort.
This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing and the sale ends July 6.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Scarpa Rush hiking boot series where you are.
For long days on your feet, two layers of foam in the midsole ensure plenty of cushion without losing too much trail feel, and the roomy toe box allows your feet to swell and your toes to avoid a bashing on the downhill.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Scarpa Rush hiking boot series where you are:
