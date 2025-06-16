Stylish, lightweight, grippy: Merrell's Speed Eco hiking shoes are the brand's "most sustainable offering to date," and they're just over $100 at REI right now

We rated these speed hikers from Merrell highly for their weight, grip and build and you can grab them for $104 right now

Right now, you can pick up the stylish Merrell Speed Eco waterproof hiking shoes for just $104.73 at REI. That's a healthy savings of 25% off the regular asking price for these lightweight hiking shoes that we gave a four-star rating in our field tests.

"The Merrell Speed Ecos are comfortable from the get-go and this comfort continues for miles and miles on the trails. Fit wise, they lock down the midfoot and there’s plenty of room for toes to splay," writes Advnture contributor Alex Foxfield in his review.

True to their name, the laces and webbing, breathable mesh lining, and mesh footbed cover are all made from 100% recycled materials in the Speed Ecos. The upper is 77% recycled, the EVA foam footbed is 50% recycled, and the rubber outsole is 30% recycled.

"They boast a sneaker-like aesthetic and, weighing in at just 340g per shoe, they’re clearly aimed at the summer speed-hiking brigade," says Alex.

This deal applies to men's sizing, while the women's model is also on sale with a 24% discount.

The outsole is noticeably wider in these shoes, giving a greater surface area for traction. Directional arrow-shaped 4mm lugs provide grip on soft surfaces, while textured flatter lugs around the perimeter provide traction on dry or wet rock.

"These aren’t the most aggressive lugs you’ll find, so they lend themselves better to hard-packed trails in summer than muddy paths in late fall," warns Alex.

