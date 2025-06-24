"I was really impressed with the traction" - now $55 off, these Vivobarefoot hiking boots were a hit with our tester and are perfect if you like to feel the trails beneath your feet and reconnect with nature

With the right pair of boots or shoes, barefoot hiking can be a freeing experience, allowing you to feel the roots and rocks beneath your feet and reconnect with nature as you trek.

If you're raring to give it a go this summer, check out this awesome deal on one of our favorite pairs of barefoot hiking boots. The Vivobarefoot Tracker Textile women's hiking boots combine plenty of traction and a comfortable fit with an excellent trail feel, and they're now available for just $165 at Vivobarefoot.

These responsive boots are made from 100% recyclable, vegan materials, which wrap around your foot to provide support and reliable waterproofing as you hike. Our hiking expert Julia Clarke stood in a shallow river to test the Tracker Textile's protection from the elements, and "not a drop got in".

She was also impressed by the grippy All Terrain rubber outsoles, which she took over plenty of tricky terrain in her review for Advnture.

"I was really impressed with the traction as I didn't slip once over muddy trails or frozen bog. The outsoles have really deep lugs, which have the added bonus of creating a little space between my feet and the trails," said Julia.

These top-notch barefoot boots are also available in men's sizes for their list price $220 on the Vivobarefoot website.

Vivobarefoot Tracker Textile hiking boots: $220 $165 at Vivobarefoot

Save $55 These Vivobarefoot hiking boots are a great option for anyone keen to give barefoot hiking a go. They feature plenty of grip and weather protection without sacrificing a close and enjoyable trail feel.

Not in the US? Don't worry, you can still pick up a great deal. Look below for today's best Vivobarefoot Tracker Textile bargains where you are.