Don't wait for Amazon Prime Day – you can save up to 65% off the beloved Keen Targhee III hiking boots right now

The Keen Targhee III remains one of the brand's most popular styles and you can find it for as little as $57 right now

Amazon has announced this summer's Prime Day sales will take place over July 8 - 11, but if you're looking for a reliable pair of hiking boots at an excellent price, you don't need to wait.

Right now, you can pick up the ever-popular Keen Targhee III Mid Height Waterproof Hiking Boots for as much as 65% off at Amazon. That's more than $100 off the regular list price for these bestselling boots, which have an average star rating of 4.1 stars and nearly 8,000 reviews.

This is the cheapest we've ever seen these boots, and this particular deal applies to women's sizing in the Magnet/Atlantic Blue colorway, but exactly how much you'll save all depends on your color/size combination.

In men's sizing, we've spied the same model for as low as $109.95, which is still a sizable 35% discount.

According to the brand, the Targhee III has been worn by eight million hikers who love the boot's out-of-the-box comfort, durable protection, and lower impact on the planet.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Keen Targhee III waterproof hiking boots where you are.

The Keen Targhee III features a wide toe box, lightweight cushioning, 4mm lugs for traction and an external stability shank.

