One hiker confirmed dead, two missing after tumble from Canadian waterfall

Violent waterfalls can be very dangerous for hikers and swimmers alike

One hiker has died, and two others remain missing after they fell from the Meachen Creek Falls in Canada's East Kootenays over the weekend.

Authorities from the nearby Kimberley Search and Rescue were notified of the incident by an SOS signal from a GPS device, and quickly began a search operation.

The organization dispatched a drone, police dogs, and two Big Horn helicopters to find the hikers. Only one has been confirmed dead thus far.

Wetlands in East Kootenays, British Columbia, Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Waterfall safety

A scenic waterfall is almost guaranteed to be the highlight of any hike, but falls can also be dangerous and cause multiple deaths every year.

Check out some of our top safety tips if you're planning a hiking trip to or via a waterfall.

Wear the right shoes - Wet surfaces near waterfalls can become slippery and dangerous, especially if you're wearing the wrong footwear. Wear a proper pair of hiking shoes or boots to get the most grip possible. Wear water shoes to help avoid nasty slips if you're planning to swim.

- Wet surfaces near waterfalls can become slippery and dangerous, especially if you're wearing the wrong footwear. Wear a proper pair of hiking shoes or boots to get the most grip possible. Wear water shoes to help avoid nasty slips if you're planning to swim. Check the weather - Poor weather conditions can increase danger. Check the forecast before your hike and look out for heavy rain or ice. Shaded areas can be particularly precarious as they maintain ice for longer.

- Poor weather conditions can increase danger. Check the forecast before your hike and look out for heavy rain or ice. Shaded areas can be particularly precarious as they maintain ice for longer. Research the falls - Jumping into a waterfall that you don't know much about can be very dangerous. Research the falls you're visiting to understand their depth, what lies beneath the surface, and whether you're ok to swim. Avoid swimming above waterfalls where you could get swept over the edge.

- Jumping into a waterfall that you don't know much about can be very dangerous. Research the falls you're visiting to understand their depth, what lies beneath the surface, and whether you're ok to swim. Avoid swimming above waterfalls where you could get swept over the edge. Stick to established routes - Off-trail and restricted areas are off-limits for good reason. Stick to established trails and use viewing platforms to get a good look at the falls.

- Off-trail and restricted areas are off-limits for good reason. Stick to established trails and use viewing platforms to get a good look at the falls. Take a friend - Hiking is always safer with a friend or in a group, who can provide assistance in an emergency and call for specialist help if needed.

For more waterfall safety advice, check out our expert guide.

