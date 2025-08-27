I wore these top-rated Fjallraven trekking pants to Everest Base Camp and back, and you can snag them for $60 off in REI's Labor Day sale if you're quick

You can wear these tough but comfortable trekking pants year-round, and they're 30% off right now

REI's massive Labor Day sale is in full swing, and we've spotted some excellent deals on hiking kit from Swedish brand Fjallraven.

Right now, you can pick up the versatile Fjallraven Abisko Hybrid Trail Trousers for just $134.93 at REI. That's a generous 30% off the regular asking price for these top-rated hiking pants, which I've been wearing for six months, including on a recent trek to Everest Base Camp.

The design is intended to be truly versatile, and the brand has ensured that by using a blend of recycled polyester, cotton, polyamide, and elastane that it calls G-1000 Lite Stretch. The result is a light and breathable fabric that's extremely tough, quick drying, and of course, stretchy. Basically, everything you could ask for in a pair of hiking pants.

They're not waterproof, although they're tailored so you can easily pull your rain pants on over the top of them, but they're treated with a PFAS-free DWR to hold off a light rain. What's more, the fabric on the front can be waxed for better weather resistance, while the back is all about ventilation for staying cool in hot weather.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in all colorways, but the sale ends on September 1, so we suggest you act fast. You can also shop the entire REI Labor Day sale here.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Fjallraven Abisko Hybrid Trail Trousers where you are.

If you are hiking in the summer wearing these pants, there are two outer thigh venting zips and the stretchy content means you can comfortably plop down on a rock for a picnic lunch. When the temperatures drop, they do block the wind quite well, and they are just roomy enough to layer over long johns, unless you have very muscly legs, in which case you may struggle with the tapered fit.

The back of the waistband is elasticated for added comfort and versatility, and they have a regular button and fly closure. There are also belt loops for those who need them.

