"Sleek, stylish and high-performing" - our expert loved these Fjallraven trekking tights, and they're more than 30% off this Memorial Day

This Memorial Day weekend, REI is offering loads of great deals on well-rated outdoor gear. Along with great camping, climbing, and trail running deals, you can save lots on trustworthy hiking kit like this versatile pair of Fjallraven trekking tights.

The Abisko women's trekking tights are a reliable option for long-distance hikes, and they're now available for just $122.49 at REI.

These technical trekking tights use four-way-stretch fabric in a tight, body-hugging design that wraps around your legs for reliable insulation. There are protective abrasion panels on the seat and knees, where you're most likely to encounter harsh terrain, and handy pockets throughout.

The Abisko leggings are suitable for all seasons, striking a great balance between insulation for winter treks and breathability when the sun comes out.

"The material is really excellent at breathability and wicking sweat, even when paired with rain pants over the top," explained hiking expert Julia Clarke in her review for Advnture.

"They're thick enough to provide some warmth in winter and a decent amount of protection against thorny bushes, while the aforementioned anti-abrasion panels are exactly where I need them for scrambles."

These tough trekking tights are 30% off in the stylish Black or Mountain Blue colorways, but hurry, as the sale ends after Memorial Day on May 26.

You can find our roundup of some of the best REI Memorial Day deals this weekend here.

Fjallraven women's trekking tights: $175 $122.49 at REI

Save $52 These stretchy women's trekking tights are built for repeated use over tough trails and in unpredictable conditions. They're water-repellent and quick-drying, so you can dry off swiftly if you're caught in a downpour.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Fjallraven trekking tights deals where you are.