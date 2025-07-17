Over $80 off a trail-ready Fjallraven jacket? We rarely see deals on the Swedish brand, let alone one this good - act now and get yourself the waterproof, windproof Skogso jacket at a bargain price

Fjallraven deals aren't easy to come by. The Swedish brand, which began its life in the 1960s, has forged a stellar reputation for crafting quality outdoor gear to help you take on the toughest conditions, and hence, values its products very highly. So, I was surprised to see a deal this good on one of their toughest trekking jackets.

The men's Skogso jacket combines a sleek, everyday design with ample weather protection to keep you warm and dry on the trails, and it's now available for just $169.93 at REI.

This hip-length model is made from recycled polyester and organic cotton materials and features Fjallraven's reliable G-1000 Lite wind and waterproofing to ward off the elements as you walk. The 2-way adjustable hood will also come in handy when it starts to rain, enclosing your head in waterproof materials so you don't have to worry about water seeping through.

The best time to get a Skogso is right now, not only because of this deal but also because it's best suited to rainy trails in the spring, summer, and fall. If you're looking for something a little more insulating, you can also get your hands on the toasty padded version for its list price of $365 at REI, or check out our guide to the best down jackets.

Men's Fjallraven Skogso jacket: $250 $169.93 at REI

Save $80 This waterproof Fjallraven jacket is a sturdy option for three-season hiking thanks to its trustworthy G-1000 Lite protection, which shields you from wind, rain, and harmful sun damage.

Don't worry if you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Fjallraven jacket deals where you are.