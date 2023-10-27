"Stunning mountain views and world-class terrain" – the UTMB is coming to Canada
Priority Registration opens on October 30 for Canada's first UTMB race
Trail running's most iconic event is heading to Canada for the first time in 2024. The UTMB World Series has confirmed the races to take place in Whistler, BC on September 28 - 29, bringing the world's best trail runners to the stunning Sea-to-Sky corridor which reaches from Horseshoe Bay through Whistler to the Pemberton Valley.
“I am excited to welcome runners from around the world to experience the playground that is Whistler Blackcomb and the Sea-to-Sky trail network," says Race Director Christine Cogger, adding: "We are grateful for the Lil’wat and Squamish People’s collaboration and use of their beautiful land, and we hope our runners appreciate it as much as we do.”
The Ultra Trail Whistler is the 40th event confirmed for the 2024 UTMB World Series, and is the eighth North American event. It will include a 100km, 50km and 25km race.
Whistler Blackcomb is North America's largest ski resort, but the alpine terrain provides year-round adventure and ultra runners can expect classic trails, technical routes, glacier views and lush forests.
Priority Registration opens for UTMB Index holders on October 30, with General Registration opening November 1 at whistler.utmb.world.
UTMB® World Series 2024 calendar (as of 26 October 2023)
- Tarawera Ultramarathon by UTMB®, New Zealand (17-18 February 2024)
- Chianti Ultra Trail by UTMB®, Italy (22-24 March 2024)
- Istria 100™ by UTMB®, Croatia (4-7 April 2024)
- Ultra-Trail Ninghai by UTMB®, China (April 2024)
- Desert RATS Trail Running Festival™ by UTMB®, USA (13-14 April 2024)
- The Canyons Endurance Runs™ by UTMB®, USA (26-27 April 2024)
- Amazean Jungle Thailand by UTMB®, Thailand (2-5 May 2024)
- Valhöll Argentina by UTMB®, Argentina (9-12 May 2024)
- Ultra-Trail Snowdonia by UTMB®, UK (10-12 May 2024)
- Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB®, Australia (18-19 May 2024)
- Trail Alsace Grand-Est by UTMB®, France (17-20 May 2024)
- Mountain Ultra Trail™ by UTMB®, South Africa (24-26 May 2024)
- Trail du Saint-Jacques by UTMB®, France (14-16 June 2024)
- Trail 100 Andorra™ by UTMB®, Andorra (14-16 June 2024)
- Mozart 100™ by UTMB®, Austria (1 June 2024)
- Mauritius by UTMB®, Mauritius (22-23 June 2024)
- La Sportiva™ Lavaredo Ultra Trail™ by UTMB®, Italy (26-30 June 2024)
- Western States™ 100 Endurance Run, USA (29 June 2024)
- Trail Verbier St Bernard by UTMB®, Switzerland (5-7 July 2024)
- Val d’Aran by UTMB®, Spain (3-7 July 2024)
- Eiger Ultra-Trail™ by UTMB®, Switzerland (17-21 July 2024)
- Speedgoat™ Mountain Races by UTMB®, USA (19-20 July 2024)
- Restonica Trail by UTMB®, France (July 2024 TBC)
- Quito Trail by UTMB®, Ecuador (2-4 August 2024)
- KAT100™ by UTMB®, Austria (August 2024)
- Dacia UTMB® Mont-Blanc, France, Italy, Switzerland (26 August – 1 September 2024)
- Julian Alps Trail Run by UTMB®, Slovenia (September 2024)
- Wildstrubel by UTMB®, Switzerland (September 2024)
- Grindstone Trail Running Festival™ by UTMB®, USA (20-21 September 2024)
- Paraty Brazil by UTMB®, Brazil (September 2024)
- Ultra Trail Whistler™ by UTMB®, Canada (28-29 September 2024)
- Nice Côte d’Azur by UTMB®, France (September 2024)
- Ultra Trail Mount Yun by UTMB®, China (September 2024)
- TransJeju by UTMB®, South Korea (October 2024)
- Kodiak Ultra Marathons™ by UTMB®, USA (10-11 October 2024)
- Puerto Vallarta México by UTMB®, Mexico (November 2024)
- Kullamannen™ by UTMB®, Sweden (November 2024)
- Translantau by UTMB®, Hong Kong (November 2024)
- Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko™ by UTMB®, Australia (December 2024)
- Doi Inthanon Thailand by UTMB®, Thailand (December 2024)
