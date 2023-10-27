"Stunning mountain views and world-class terrain" – the UTMB is coming to Canada

Trail running's most iconic event is heading to Canada for the first time in 2024. The UTMB World Series has confirmed the races to take place in Whistler, BC on September 28 - 29, bringing the world's best trail runners to the stunning Sea-to-Sky corridor which reaches from Horseshoe Bay through Whistler to the Pemberton Valley.

“I am excited to welcome runners from around the world to experience the playground that is Whistler Blackcomb and the Sea-to-Sky trail network," says Race Director Christine Cogger, adding: "We are grateful for the Lil’wat and Squamish People’s collaboration and use of their beautiful land, and we hope our runners appreciate it as much as we do.”

The Ultra Trail Whistler is the 40th event confirmed for the 2024 UTMB World Series, and is the eighth North American event. It will include a 100km, 50km and 25km race.

Whistler Blackcomb is North America's largest ski resort, but the alpine terrain provides year-round adventure and ultra runners can expect classic trails, technical routes, glacier views and lush forests.

Priority Registration opens for UTMB Index holders on October 30, with General Registration opening November 1 at whistler.utmb.world.

The Ultra Trail Whistler is the 40th event confirmed for the 2024 UTMB World Series (Image credit: Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc)

UTMB® World Series 2024 calendar (as of 26 October 2023)