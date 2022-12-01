Adidas launches new, cheaper Adizero SL shoe for fast runners on a budget
The Adidas Adizero SL uses the same materials as premium shoes in the range, but with a more affordable price tag
Adidas has launched a new version of its Adizero road running shoe with a more affordable price tag for runners who want to smash their personal bests without breaking their budget.
The Adidas Adizero SL uses the same materials at the rest of the Adizero range, such as the premium Adizero Prime X (opens in new tab) and Adizero Adios Pro 3 (opens in new tab). This includes an area of strategically positioned Lightstrike Pro foam in the forefoot for a more responsive ride. The shoe also features a Lightstrike EVA midsole, which provides strength and protection.
The upper is made from an engineered mesh material for breathability, and the tongue is well padded so you can lace the shoe tightly without discomfort on your metatarsals.
The shoe is available to buy in brick-and-mortar Adidas stores, online (opens in new tab), and in the Adidas app today for $120/£110. It comes in two colorways: pulse mint for women, and lucid blue / lucid fuchsia for men.
Alongside the Adizero SL, Adidas has also launched a new program to help runners beat their best 10k times.
You can join Project PB by downloading the Adidas Running app (opens in new tab), joining your local Adidas Runners community (opens in new tab) , and following @adidasrunning (opens in new tab) and @adidasrunners (opens in new tab) on Instagram.
Once you've signed up, you'll get resources to help you improve your times, including training plans developed by Chris Hinshaw, endurance coach and founder of Aerobic Capacity (opens in new tab).
