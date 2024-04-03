"Amazing cat. Would apocalypse with" – the internet can't get enough of Airbnb cat that guides Appalachian Trail hikers

When you're looking for lodging near the Appalachian Trail, you're probably hoping for a tranquil log cabin in the woods with easy access to hiking, but one such rental comes with a special added feature – a cat that will guide guests along the trail.

The internet can't get enough of Cinnamon the cat, a resident of a log cabin Airbnb rental in Philipstown, NY after Twitter user Sebastian S. Cocioba posted about his feline hiking guide. In the post, which has garnered nearly two million views since March 11, Cocioba says he traveled to the upstate town just south of Beacon with his partner, where the nearby stretch of trail offers dazzling views of the Hudson. When they got their hiking boots on and set off for the day, they discovered they weren't alone.

"The AirBnB host's cat took us for a guided hike along the Appalachian trail. Apparently this is what she does with every guest."

Cocioba posted several pictures of himself and his four-legged navigational aid, revealing that Cinnamon used cues to let them know when they were heading off course.

"She would complain when we took a wrong turn off the trail and knew the way back. Amazing cat. Would apocalypse with."

Went with my partner upstate and the AirBnB host's cat took us for a guided hike along the Appalachian trail. Apparently this is what she does with every guest. She would complain when we took a wrong turn off the trail and knew the way back. Amazing cat. Would apocalypse with. pic.twitter.com/Ubomeix285March 11, 2024 See more

A glance at the reviews of the rental reveals that Cocioba's experience wasn't a one-off, with many former guests noting that Cinnamon was a highlight of their stay

"We were thrilled to have her sweet kitty Cinnamon walk with us on the trail for a bit so we got to check off hiking with a cat from our bucket list!" writes one guest, who stayed at the rental in 2022, with others describing the cat as "friendly" and a "reliable tour guide" on their hike.

If you've always wanted a cat to guide you on a hike of the world's most famous long-distance hiking trail, you can find Foxglove Farm on Airbnb. Philipstown is close to lots of great hiking spots, including Breakneck Ridge, Indian Brook Falls and Storm King Mountain.