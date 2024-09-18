Cold weather got you down? The Arc'teryx approach shoe that doubles as a recovery shoe just got a major winter upgrade

Arc'teryx has updated its newest approach shoe with warm insulation so you can keep climbing through the cold season

Canadian climbing brand Arc'teryx turned a few heads this bring when they dropped the Kragg shoe, a slip-on that rather resembled a water shoe but was grippy and supportive enough to handle short approaches and comfortable enough to double as a recovery shoe. The heel even collapsed to transform the shoe into a slide, but of course, that was never going to work for cold weather.

Enter the Arc'teryx Insulated Kragg approach shoe, which has extended the upper – now constructed from a more hardwearing ripstop – to a mid-height bootie design. The stretch collar looks similar to that of the currently-trending Hoka Tecton X 3 and helps to keep out debris from the trail as well as ensuring a snug fit.

More importantly, the brand has added breathable PrimaLoft Insulation to the upper and footbed, so your feet should stay warm and dry, even when you're spending time on cold rock.

The model features a Vibram Megagrip outsole for traction on slick terrain (Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Rubber reinforcements to the toe cap and sidewall help protect your toes from a bashing, and the model features the same Vibram Megagrip outsole for traction on slick terrain.

Does it look a bit like a slipper? Sure, but if it keeps us moving through the winter without freezing our toes off, we're keen to give it a go.

The Arc'teryx Insulated Kragg shoe is available now in both men's sizing and women's sizing in Canvas and Euphoria/Granite colorways from Arcteryx.com. It is priced at $180 /£160.