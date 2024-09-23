Body of experienced hiker found in Yosemite two weeks after disappearance

The body of an experienced hiker has been found two weeks after his disappearance in Yosemite National Park.

Former park ranger Kirk Thomas Olsen had set off on an 11.4 mile / 18.3km round-trip hike around the Ostrander Lake Area on August 23. He only planned on hiking for four days, but the 61-year-old’s body would not be discovered until September 14, following intensive search efforts.

While national park officials are yet to reveal his cause of death, Olsen’s niece believes ‘mother nature’ may have contributed. Writing on Facebook, Holly Leeson thanked officials for their search efforts and the hiking community for their support, before adding that: “Mother Nature in all of her glory does not account for past experience and solo hiking is never an endeavor that is without risks.”

“Take as many precautions as you can”, she warned. “Because even with all the experience in the world, it doesn't guarantee your safety.”

The hike around Ostrander lake has been described as 'strenuous' by the National Parks Service (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2007, more than 160 people have perished in Yosemite National Park, many attempting treacherous solo treks, without adequate supplies or access to water.

The challenging route around Ostrander Lake takes hikers through Yosemite’s pine forest, offering breath-taking views of the lake and surrounding granite domes. Dangerous as it is beautiful, Olsen’s route includes a steep 1,500ft /457m elevation gain, without any access to drinking water.

Days prior, two hikers had failed to return from a similar route to Ostrander lake, requiring four search dog teams, 64 ground searchers and an aircraft to find them after more than 48 hours in the heat.