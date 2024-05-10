Casio launches G-Shock Frogman watch with gold detailing and whales (lots of them)

Casio has launched a set of three new G-Shock watches, including a new Frogman model, which take design inspiration from marine life.

The three are part of the company's ongoing Love the Sea and the Earth collection. Previous watches in the series have included a tough Rangeman watch inspired by polar bears and a bright green Mudman that borrows its color scheme from a rare stripy iguana.

As Casio fan site G-Central explains, the three new devices mark the 30th anniversary of the company's collaboration with whale and dolphin research organization ICERC Japan, and their white and gold color scheme is intended to signify both celebration, and the warmth of summer.

Like all watches in the Love the Sea and The Earth series, the three new G-Shocks all use biomass plastics in their cases and bands to reduce reliance on virgin petrochemicals, and come in plastic-free packaging (a recycled card box and cotton presentation bag).

(Image credit: Casio)

The Casio G-Shock GMD-W5601K-7JR is a compact women's watch with solar charging for extended battery life (even under artificial lighting), a shock-resistant build, and water resistance to depths of 20m. Its case measures 45.7 × 40.5 × 11.9mm, and is engraved with the Love the Sea and the Earth on the back. It has a suggested retail price of ¥26,950 (approximately $170).

The Casio G-Shock GW-6904K-7JR is also solar-powered and shockproof, and has a front button with an animated image of either a blue whale or a sperm whale. It measures 53.2 × 50 × 17.7mm, weighs 71g, and has a suggested retail price of ¥29,150 (around $190).

Finally, the Casio G-Shock Frogman GW-8201K-7JR is a dive watch ISO rated for depths up to 200m. It has a gold ion-plated finish and engraved screw-on case back made from tough titanium. It measures 52 x 50.3 x 18mm, weighs 84g, and has a suggested retail price of ¥79,200 (about $510).

All three will be available to buy in June. International pricing and availability has yet to be announced.