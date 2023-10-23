Casio reveals new G-Shock Mudman watch inspired by a rare stripy iguana

Casio's designers have been busy turning around new designs for the 40th anniversary of the original G-Shock watch, and last week the company revealed a new G-Shock Mudman with a color scheme inspired by an endangered iguana.

The G-Shock Mudman GW-9500KJ-3JR is the latest addition to Casio's limited edition Love the Sea and the Earth 2023 collection. It was made in collaboration with environmental charity Earthwatch, and had a bright blue and green striped look borrowed from the male Fiji banded iguana.

The iguana, which is around 7.5in long, is found only on the Fijian islands, and is most commonly found in wet forests where it forages for leaves, flowers, fruit, and occasionally insects. It's estimated that the animal's population has decreased by 50% in the last 35 to 40 years, and it is now extinct on some islands.

(Image credit: Casio)

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Fiji banded iguana is mainly at risk due to human interference, including habitat loss and introduction of new species (including rats and feral cats), and illegal animal trade.

Earthwatch is an international organization that connects researchers with volunteers to carry out environmental research, protect habitats, conserve biodiversity, and promote the sustainable use of natural resources

A greener G-Shock

As Casio fan site G-Central explains, the new G-Shock Mudman has a resin case and urethane band with a two-tone green design similar to the iguana's patterning. The front light button and its guard have a brown IP plating, similar to the color of the animal's eyes, and the Earthwatch logo appears on the screen when the light is activated.

The watch has a two-layer LCD display, with the upper layer serving as a compass and the lower level showing the time, date, and other information.

The band, bezel and case are made using biomass plastics that are derived from castor bean oil and sugarcane to reduce reliance on petrochemicals, and it comes in a box made from recycled card.