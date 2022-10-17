Casio launches tough G-Shock Rangeman watch inspired by endangered polar bears

Casio has launched a new solar-powered G-Shock Rangeman watch with a design inspired by endangered polar bears, as part of a collaboration with international environmental group Earthwatch (opens in new tab).

As reported by Casio fan blog G-Central (opens in new tab), the new Casio G-Shock GW-9408KJ-7JR (opens in new tab) is a limited edition design with an off-white bezel made from phosphorescent material that glows blue in the dark, with blue accents.

It isn't a GPS watch, but it does have several features to appeal to runners, hikers and swimmers, including a barometric altimeter, compass, five alarms, timer, stopwatch, and LED backlight. It also has a tough shockproof design that's water resistant to 20ATM, making it suitable for high-impact watersports and recreational diving.

Love the Sea and Earth

It comes in a special box and drawstring bag made from recycled paper. It's due to go on sale in Japan in November, priced at ¥58,300 including tax. International prices and release dates have yet to be announced.

The new watch is part of the Casio's ongoing Love the Sea and Earth (opens in new tab) series of G-Shock and Baby-G watches. Other devices in the lineup include the leopard-patterned G-Shock GST-S310WLP-1A9 (opens in new tab) and Mudmaster GWG-1000WLP-1A (opens in new tab), made to support the efforts of nonprofit Wildlife Promising.