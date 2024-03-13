Casio shares teasers for new retro-futuristic G-Shock watches with fluorescent details
There are four watches in the new range, which Casio teased on its Chinese social media profile
Casio has unveiled a series of four new G-Shock watches with a retro-futuristic design reminiscent of Tron and Blade Runner. The company posted images of the Multi-Fluorescent Accents watches on Weibo (the most popular social media site in China), though it didn't give any details of a potential release date or price.
The watches are all hybrids, with a small inverted LCD display set into a mechanical face. The watch cases all seem to be black resin, while the strap appears to be black silicone rubber.
According to Casio, the hands are the star attraction, accented with bright purple and turquoise to co-ordinate with the hour markers on each watch. The watch faces also feature contrasting yellow details for mechanical details like week markers and tachymeters.
As Casio fan site G-Central explains, there are four watches in the range: the GA-110MF-1A, GA-B2100MF-1A, GA-700MF-1A, and GA-100MF-1A. The GA-2100MF-1A stands out as the only one with an octagonal face, and a red minute hand rather than purple.
There's no information about a release outside China so far, but we'll keep our eyes peeled and let you know if and when that changes.
