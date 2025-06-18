How to care for and maintain your Garmin watch: keep your high-tech health tracker in good condition with our expert guide

Garmin watches are worn by millions across the globe

Millions of people worldwide rely on their Garmin sports watch to track their fitness and help them progress on the trails. Since its founding in 1989, the American brand has sold over 280 million products and developed a stellar reputation for crafting high-performance GPS watches.

Along with their insightful health monitors, accurate GPS tracking, and sleek design, Garmin watches are well-known for their durability. Everything from premium models like the Fenix 8 to budget options like the Forerunner 55 can last for years with the right care and attention.

So, how do you properly care for a Garmin watch? After heavy use, these super-smart wearables can become dirty, scratched, and damaged on the inside and out, so it's important to know how to properly clean and look after your device without causing any additional damage.

Read on for our guide on how to care for and maintain your Garmin sports watch.

When to clean your Garmin watch

The best Garmin watches are built for constant use in tough environments, so whether you're racing through sandy desert trails or negotiating rocky mountain pathways, your device is bound to get dirty.

Your watch strap can also take on sweat and may begin to smell after a little while.

To keep your watch clean and odor-free, Garmin advises that you perform a short rinse and dry wash after every exposure to sweat, debris, and dirt.

How to clean your Garmin watch

You can clean your Garmin's watch face and body in just a few simple steps.

First, use water to rinse your watch or wipe it with a damp, lint-free cloth. Then use a soft-bristled toothbrush to remove dirt and debris from the charging points on your device. Make sure to scrub gently and keep the toothbrush away from holes in your device, like in the speakers and microphone.

Avoid using sharp or dirty objects and don't prod any openings.

If it's really dirty, Garmin recommends using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe to gently remove dirt. You can also use disinfectant wipes, but must rinse the watch under water after washing, to avoid skin irritation.

Metal bands are similarly easy to clean using a damp, lint-free cloth. Make sure the cloth is clean before application.

Leather or suede bands may need a little more regular TLC. These bands are designed for casual wear rather than repeated sporting activity, and will deteriorate faster if used on the trails.

They can also be cleaned using a damp, lint-free cloth. Make sure to avoid leather cleaners and polishes as they can discolor your strap.

Whether you've got a metal, leather, or suede watch strap, it's important to wait for it to dry before you put it on again

Clean your Garmin regularly to avoid long-term damage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Substances to avoid

There are several substances that can damage your Garmin device. Here is the full list Garmin recommends you steer clear of.

Moisturising cream

Hair dye

Insect spray

Perfume

SanitiserSoap

Solvent

Detergent

Sunscreen

Oil

Keep your Garmin running smoothly

You can make sure the tech inside your Garmin watch is in tip-top condition and keep your device up to date using the Garmin Connect app or Garmin Express website.

Software updates will download automatically with the Connect app. You can check for more and download them manually on the Garmin Express website.

If you encounter a serious issue, like failing GPS, you can reset your Garmin by following our expert guide.