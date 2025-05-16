"A new future of superior health monitoring" - Huawei launches sports watches designed to rival budget Garmins

Fitness fanatics have three new super-smart fitness wearables to choose from after Chinese brand Huawei launched its latest high-tech models.

According to their creators, the Huawei Watch 5, Huawei Fit 4, and Huawei Fit 4 Pro herald a "new future of health monitoring", featuring plenty of sports modes and fitness trackers to help you smash your PBs.

The Huawei Watch 5 tracks your fitness with its X-TAP sensor technology, which aims to provide accurate, fast, and comprehensive health data at your fingertips. It's made from spherical sapphire glass, encased in a tough stainless steel and 'aerospace-grade' titanium outer.

Along with its fitness-tracking credentials, Huawei's premium smartwatch is designed for everyday use, incorporating a streamlined, smooth-edge look that wouldn't look out of place in the office or on the trails.

You can get your hands on the Huawei Watch 5 in 42mm or 46mm sizes, starting from £399.99 on the Huawei website, a price comparable to popular Garmin models like the Forerunner 955 or Instinct 2.

Huawei Watch 5 in Black (Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Fit 4 series was built with the wilderness in mind. The Fit 4 Pro features an 'aviation-grade' aluminium outer and titanium alloy bezel to protect a sturdy sapphire glass display from scratches and damage on the trails.

Its tough exterior boasts a diving depth of down to 131ft (40m), and there are lots of underwater trackers, including a new air pressure monitor.

There are also plenty of sports modes for other athletes. Fit 4 and Fit 4 Pro users can use Huawei's TruSense health system to access 'Professional Trail Running', 'Pro-level Golf', and lots more.

Huawei Fit 4 Pro in Seiya White (Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Fit 4 and Fit 4 Pro are available for £149.99 and £249.99 on the Huawei website.

For that price, the latest Fit 4 watches will be looking to compete with budget Garmin options like the Forerunner 55, which packs plenty of health features into an affordable fitness wearable.