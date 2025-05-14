Navigating your backcountry adventures with the rugged Amazfit T-Rex 3 just got even easier, thanks to these new maps upgrades

You can now download free topographical contour maps and ski resort maps, with more detail than ever

Amazfit has rolled out a significant upgrade to its rugged adventure watch, the T-Rex 3, that should make the model even more appealing to outdoor adventurers.

When the AmazfitT-Rex 3 dropped last fall, it was billed as "the ultimate outdoor GPS smartwatch" by the Chinese brand. With a 25-day battery life, 100 hours of continuous support in GPS mode and a bright AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass, it was hard not to view it as a cheaper alternative to some of the best Garmin watches.

We had already given its predecessor, the Amazfit T-Rex 2, nearly perfect marks for its tough build, battery life and navigation features, so our hopes were high, especially since the corresponding Zepp app has seen almost continuous improvements over the last couple of years.

Now, the brand has rolled out Zepp OS 4.5, and tells us that means the T-Rex 3 has been updated with more than 60 new or improved features.

The updates we're most excited about as outdoor enthusiasts lies in the optimization of maps. Thanks to the latest software update, you can now download free topographical contour maps to help you navigate during backcountry trail runs and hikes.

Amazfit says map detail has been improved to include more geographical detail, so you'll be able to see the height of mountain peaks you're thinking of summitting, and identify wetland, glacier and shrubland areas to help you plan your routes. There's also back-to-start navigation to help you get back to the trailhead safely.

This feature also reportedly applies to ski resort maps if you're hitting a new hill next winter.

When the AmazfitT-Rex 3 dropped last fall, it was billed as "the ultimate outdoor GPS smartwatch" by the Chinese brand (Image credit: Amazfit)

Another huge update for trail runners and hikers is more accurate GPS performance in areas with dense forestation and while you're in battery-saving mode, which could be a lifesaver on multi-day adventures in complex terrain.

If you're a trail runner in training, you can now track your real-time performance on mountain routes. Monitor your pace and exertion levels on the go and adjust as necessary.

If you use the smartwatch functions of the T-Rex 3, they've also improved thanks to an upgrade to Zepp Flow, the AI-powered voice assistant. You can now send SMS messages on Android devices and reply to WhatsApp notifications using iOS, keeping in touch with loved ones from the trail.

And finally, gesture controls have improved, so you can now simply twist your wrist to expand on-screen notifications without breaking your stride.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch is available on Amazon for $279.99 in Haze Grey, Onyx Black and Lava.