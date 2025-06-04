Hikers and trail runners can go 'from city streets to summit peaks' with Polar's latest high-tech sports watch

Track your progress with the new Polar Grit X2 smart watch

Runners and hikers have a new option for tracking their fitness on the trails, as sports wearables brand Polar has launched its latest high-tech watch.

The all-new Polar Grit X2 aims to be the perfect companion for tough treks and speedy runs through the wilderness, boasting a sturdy exterior, GPS capabilities, and plenty of handy sports and fitness modes.

Price

This model retails for £399 in the UK, a price that puts it in competition with upper-end Garmin watches, like the Forerunner 955. This high-tech Garmin received heavy praise in our review, meaning the Grit X2 has a lot to live up to on the trails.

The new Polar Grit X2 is now available to users in the UK and Europe via the Polar website. A US launch is planned for the coming months.

Exterior

This rugged new sports watch is designed for heavy use in all conditions. Its colorful 1.28In (35.5mm) AMOLED display is protected by a stainless steel bezel and sapphire crystal glass, which remains visible in "sunlight, on the move, or in harsh outdoor conditions," according to its creator.

The Grit X2 is tested to the latest 810H standards for extreme temperatures, altitude, shock, and water immersion.

This watch aims to fit in at the office before you head onto the trails, and retains a sleek, minimalist look despite its tough exterior.

"Too often, designs are bulky or lack essential features," said Polar CEO Sam Werring.

"With the launch of Grit X2, we address this long-standing gap, delivering premium functionality in a streamlined design, built to move with a new generation of adventurers."

Head into the wilderness with the all-new Polar Grit X2 (Image credit: Polar)

It's available in two colorways: Night Black and Brown Copper. Both come with a standard 0.9in (22mm) rubber wristband.

Features

The Polar Grit X2 features a range of handy health trackers to monitor your fitness and help you up your game on the trails.

A wrist-based ECG, blood oxygen saturation tracker, and skin temperature sensor are just a few of the health monitors Polar says are used to deliver insight into your performance, recovery, and overall health.

Data from these trackers is used in the Grit X2's training tools, which are designed to help you make informed decisions about your training, rest, and recovery.

The Polar Grit X2 in the Brown / Copper Grit X2 colorway (Image credit: Polar)

Navigation is another key feature. The Grit X2 is built to keep you on track with full-color offline topographic maps, which are pre-loaded and ready to use regardless of your position in the wilderness.

GPS navigation is generally reliable on Polar watches. In her review of the recent Vantage M3 Polar watch, former editor Cat Ellis described its trustworthy GPS as "extremely impressive, even in difficult conditions."

The Grit X2 watch boasts up to 90 hours of use in Eco training mode, 30 in Performance mode, and around a week in Smartwatch mode.