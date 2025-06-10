Garmin's rugged new Instinct 3 Solar lasts for 3 weeks in the wild without needing charged – it's $50 off at Amazon right now and selling fast

The Instinct 3 was released in January, and it's already got a healthy discount – but hurry!

Not all Garmin watches are created equally, and for long adventures in the backcountry, you'll want something rugged, weather-resistant, and with a long battery life. Enter the new Garmin Instinct 3 Solar, which you can currently pick up for only $349.99 at Amazon. That's a healthy savings of $50 off the regular list price for this tough watch, which only came out in January and has already earned itself a 4.2-star rating from customers.

The Garmin Instinct 3 was built with the wilderness in mind and is built with a super tough metal-reinforced bezel for expeditions that take you up against ice and rock, plus it's got that all-important built-in flashlight for navigating on the trails after dark.

Speaking of navigation, a 3-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology deliver superior positioning when you're trying to find your way in the wild. These features also optimize battery life, which is one of the big stories with the Instinct 3 Solar. Thanks to solar charging, this watch can go three weeks without needing to be plugged into an outlet, making it ideal for thru-hiking and travel.

This deal applies to the Solar edition with 45mm case, but stocks are flying off the shelves, so don't delay.

Garmin Instinct 3 Solar: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 Make a bold statement with this rugged GPS smartwatch, featuring a 0.9” display with solar charging lens and unlimited battery life with solar charging (assumes all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions).

Whether your adventures take you underwater or just into weat weather, you won't need to worry about your watch thanks to 10 ATM water rating, plus the Instinct 3 is designed to MIL-STD-810 for thermal and shock resistance

