"The snow was so heavy I could hardly open my eyes" – Chinese hiker warns hikers off perilous trail after surviving for 10 days by eating toothpaste

By
published

The deadly Ao-Tai trail in northwest China is closed to travelers but that doesn't stop people attempting it

Qinling Mountains in northwest China
The isolated trails of the Qinling Mountains in northwest China come fraught with potential dangers, but this doesn't stop people attempting them (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Chinese teenager who was rescued after a 10-day ordeal lost in freezing conditions in the mountains of northwest China has urged others not to attempt the same trek.

“I feel terrified after the incident,” Sun Liang revealed on social media, the South China Morning Post reported. "There are no picturesque views and the weather changes abruptly.”

The 18-year-old had set off in early February on a solo trek along the notorious Ao-Tai trail in the Qinling mountain range in Shaanxi. But after two days of trekking his electronic devices died and he lost contact with his family.

Stranded at an altitude of 8,200ft / 2,500m in treacherous snowy conditions he tried to exit the mountain range, but fell multiple times and broke his right arm.

With no food, he survived by sheltering behind a rock using dry leaves as bedding and ate melted snow and even toothpaste to survive.

“This area is not suitable for hiking at all," he reportedly said. "The wind was so strong that I could barely maintain my footing, even with two alpenstocks for support. The snow was so heavy that I could hardly open my eyes.

“In short, navigating this line is exceedingly difficult.

“I urge all mountain climbers contemplating tackling the Ao-Tai Line: you absolutely must not go; life is invaluable.”

A perilous trail

The 140-mile (170km) Ao-Tai trail in the Qinling mountains is one of China’s most deadly, known for its high altitude and steep terrain. More than 50 people have been reported missing or dead in the area over the past two decades.

It was closed to adventurers in 2018, but people continue to take the risk.

Sun Liang is said to be the first person to be rescued after getting lost in the area. He smelt smoke from the fire of people in the rescue operation and shouted for help.

The operation, which involved more than 30 team members, some of whom were injured, incurred a cost of 80,000 yuan (US$11,000) to his family.

Stay safe on solo hikes:

Charlie Lyon
Charlie Lyon
Advnture contributor

Charlie is a freelance writer and editor with a passion for hiking, biking, wild swimming and active travel. She recently moved from Bristol to South Wales and now refuses to leave her front door without one of the following: lightweight hikers, wetsuit, mountain bike, tent. Having bought a fixer-upper home that backs on to protected woodland, her love of nature and wildlife has intensified and the dark skies have kickstarted a new fondness for stargazing.

