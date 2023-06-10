Clueless tourists gather for family photos on rim of Grand Canyon

A family have been caught snapping photos right on the rim of the Grand Canyon, with only a couple of inches between them and a sheer drop thousands of feet to the canyon floor.

A photo of the incident was taken by fellow visitor Zack Durr, and shared on Instagram account TouronsOfNationalParks, which documents bad behavior at sites of natural beauty throughout the US. In the picture, which you can see below, a woman is standing on a ledge with two young boys, holding one around the waist. Their father is standing slightly further back, holding a selfie stick and looking the other way.

Most visitors enjoy the Grand Canyon safely, but the spectacular scenery seems to bring out the worst in a few. In December 2022, a TikTok star was fined for a stunt where she hit golf balls into the canyon, then flung the golf club in as well.

Katie Sigmond's video caught the attention of law enforcement rangers, and she was cited for throwing objects into the canyon and disorderly conduct.

"Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below," said the NPS at the time.

In October 2021 another visitor was caught on camera hitting a baseball into the canyon, sparking a federal investigation. It's not known whether he was cited or charged.

The NPS advises all visitors to stick to designated trails and paths, stay at least two meters from the rim at all times, and never climb over rails and fences. Visitors should make sure they know where the edge is, and never run, jump, or try stunts near the rim.

People should also never throw anything over the rim. "Objects tossed over the edge or dislodged by walking off trail can injure hikers and wildlife below, or start landslides," warns the NPS.