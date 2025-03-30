Cook, camp, and learn: registration opens for Yosemite's annual Farm to Crag culinary camping event

Fancy three days of cooking, camping, and exploration in the idyllic wilderness of Yosemite National Park? Then check out Farm to Crag's upcoming Yosemite event.

Taking place from May 9 to 11, this outdoors experience aims to enlighten climbers and campers about the benefits of sustainable cooking and food production. Over the three days, visitors will enjoy educational workshops, panels, exploration activities and gourmet meals.

They'll be joined by indigenous leaders, soil scientists, chefs, pro climbers and sustainable food producers from across the nation.

Farm to Crag is a non-profit organization that aims to teach climbers and outdoor lovers about the dangers of climate change, and how sustainable cooking practices can help.

"We believe that eating food grown by sustainable farming practices is an easy and powerful way for climbers to take action on climate change," reads the Farm to Crag website.

"We live by a simple equation—healthy soil equals nutrient dense food and equals strong climbers."

A post shared by Farm To Crag (@farmtocrag) A photo posted by on

Farm to Crag runs workshops and other events across the US all year round, but their annual Yosemite gathering is one of their most popular.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

General admission tickets are currently on sale for $280 on the Farm to Crag website. Alternatively, you can purchase a steward ticket which includes an added contribution of $100 to regenerative farming. Food and drinks are included in the price of your ticket.

For more on sustainable camping, check out our expert guide.