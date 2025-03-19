Could drones really replace sherpas on Everest? Successful trials see drones carry 33lbs of equipment to Camp 1

By published

The return trips could be used to remove trash from the mountain, but not everyone approves

Sherpa in the Himalayas
Could drones aid sherpas in the high-risk tasks of route finding and equipment carrying? (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

With Everest climbing season opening again imminently, the idea of using drones on the world's tallest mountain to ease the load on sherpas has been making waves

Officials in Nepal are gearing up to resume testing drones from next month with the view to use them to carry equipment up the mountain in the future.

Trials began in 2024 when Chinese drone manufacturer DJI teamed up with Nepalese drone service company Airlift and mountain guide Mingma Gyalje Sherpa. They completed the first successful drone delivery trials, carrying 33lb (15kg) payloads from Base Camp to Camp 1.

On the return flight the drone carried trash back down to Base Camp.

According to the New York Times, Mingma G. Sherpa, the managing director of tour operator Imagine Nepal, invited a team from the Chinese drone maker DJI to Nepal in the spring of 2024 to test two FlyCart 30 delivery drones.

After the deaths of three mountain guides in 2023, who were buried under an avalanche as they fixed rope for foreign climbers, Mingma said he was seeking a new way to improve safety.

Watch how drone deliveries could work on Everest

Mount Everest's First Drone Delivery | DJI Flycart 30 - YouTube Mount Everest's First Drone Delivery | DJI Flycart 30 - YouTube
Watch On

During his search he discovered that Chinese expedition companies were using drones on Muztagh Ata, a 24,757ft (7,545m) peak in China, to transport climbing gear, food and other items.

“I thought, why not use drones on Everest’s south side, especially the Khumbu Icefall section?” he told the New York Times.

The Khumbu Icefall, located between Base Camp and Camp 1, is a dangerous labyrinth of ice towers, crevasses and ladders.

The challenges of flying drones on at altitude on Everest are huge, and include high wind speed, freezing temperatures and low air density.

Following the 2024 trials, DJI donated the drones to AirLift, whose operators have continued testing, including on Mount Ama Dablam in Nepal. Here, a pilot was able to transport a hot meal using the drone, which reached Camp 1 in six minutes, rather than the six hours it would take on foot.

Previously DJI has used the Mavic 3 Pro drone to capture the entire Mount Everest climbing route on camera:

29,000 Feet Up Mount Everest with DJI Mavic 3 Pro - YouTube 29,000 Feet Up Mount Everest with DJI Mavic 3 Pro - YouTube
Watch On

Financial barriers to using the drones

While drones could take away risk and enhance safety for sherpas, who may need to complete fewer trips and could use geolocation capabilities to pinpoint routes in changing landscapes, they come at a price. One DJI drone can cost more than $70,000.

Local enthusiasts are hoping this year's Everest climbing season will be an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of the drone to potential investors.

Manufacturing them inside Nepal, rather than importing them, could save on customs taxes.

Opponents of the drones scheme

However, there has been backlash from trade unions and politicians who do not want to see technology take away work from sherpas who have dedicated their lives to mountain expeditions.

“The introduction of drones could take away the livelihoods of thousands of Sherpas,” Ajay Kumar Rai, general secretary of the Nepal Trade Union Congress, told The Telegraph. “For six months, they risk their lives on Everest, and for the rest of the year, they have no work. If drones start replacing them, what will they do?”

CATEGORIES
Charlie Lyon
Charlie Lyon
Advnture contributor

Charlie is a freelance writer and editor with a passion for hiking, biking, wild swimming and active travel. She recently moved from Bristol to South Wales and now refuses to leave her front door without one of the following: lightweight hikers, wetsuit, mountain bike, tent. Having bought a fixer-upper home that backs on to protected woodland, her love of nature and wildlife has intensified and the dark skies have kickstarted a new fondness for stargazing.

More about outdoor
Athlete checking a sports watch

Polar users listen up – you can now sync TrainingPeaks workouts and plans to your sports watch
Route 140 Yosemite National Park

Gigantic rockslide closes major highway into Yosemite – see photos of the mammoth debris pile
Athlete checking a sports watch

Polar users listen up – you can now sync TrainingPeaks workouts and plans to your sports watch
See more latest
Most Popular
Athlete checking a sports watch
Polar users listen up – you can now sync TrainingPeaks workouts and plans to your sports watch
Route 140 Yosemite National Park
Gigantic rockslide closes major highway into Yosemite – see photos of the mammoth debris pile
Scarpa Force V deals image
Learn to fight gravity in the comfortable Scarpa Force V climbing shoes – ideal for new climbers and a colossal 45% off at Steep and Cheap
Two men doing roped scrambling
Arc'teryx announces details of its 2025 Academy series – hone your outdoor skills in the world's most legendary mountain environments
The Hoka Mafate X in yellow
Hoka's original trail running shoe – the iconic Mafate – gets a major technical makeover for spring
The Barkley Marathon. Here, the legs of Jim Nelson are cut and bleeding from the thorns of the sawbreyer bushes throughout the course.
A bit of an overcorrection? This year's Barkley Marathons proves too tough for every last runner as no one makes lap 2 cutoff
Grizzly bears in snow
Bears are waking up at Yellowstone National Park - here’s how to stay safe
A runner&#039;s feet wearing Ininji toe socks
Courtney Dauwalter and Tara Dower love Ininji toe socks – and you will too now they come in merino wool
REI sleeping bag deals image
REI is having a massive members-only sale – we've found 6 amazing deals that will make you want to sign up
Crowds on Mount Fuji
Trekkers in Japan face hike in charges to climb Mount Fuji amid concerns over pollution and crowding