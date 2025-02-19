"They were in the wrong place at the wrong time" – watch the dramatic helicopter rescue of mountaineers injured by avalanche in the Scottish Highlands

Two climbers had to be rescued in Cairngorms National Park, after being hit by falling snow and ice from a collapsing cornice above them.

These overhanging masses of snow can become unstable and break off, and can also trigger avalanches.

Revealing footage released of the rescue shows the casualties being treated on the site of the incident in the Mess of Pottage area of Coire an t-Sneachda on Sunday, Feburary 16. They were then lowered to the valley floor and stretchered out in a helicopter.

RAF Mountain Rescue Service were training in the area and were able to help Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team with the operation, which took 15 people in total.

This afternoon CMRT responded to two injured mountaineers who were hit by a cornice collapse in the Mess of Pottage area of Coire an t-Sneachda. The casualties were treated onsite, lowered to the coire floor and stretchered out to Rescue 151. pic.twitter.com/7lb3mLbAmOFebruary 16, 2025

Cairngorms Mountain Rescue Team leader Iain Cornfoot said that the pair were unfortunately "in the wrong place at the wrong time", reported the Strathspey Herald.

Coire an t-Sneachda is a corrie – a bowl-shaped valley – in the Cairngorms. The Mess of Pottage is a popular climbing area and with many moderate mixed rock and snow routes, gullies and ramps.

"One of the most unusual avalanche seasons in history"

Since the incident the Cairngorms Mountain Rescue Team has had to respond to two more emergencies where climbers needed rescuing following human-triggered avalanches.

On Tuesday three climbers had to be rescued, followed by two more later, also in the Coire an t-Sneachda area.

Earlier this month the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) said a lack of snow has resulted in it having one of its most unusual winters in its almost 40-year history.

Far fewer avalanches have been reported than in previous years, thought to be because of the lack of snow.

Cornice safety tips for mountaineering

Cornices pose hazards to adventurers underneath them. They can break away underneath you, or they can fall down on top of you. They can also trigger an avalanche, which can affect climbers further down the mountain.

There are steps you can follow to maximize your safety when hiking or climbing in snow conditions.

1. Check the weather

Pay attention to rising temperatures in recent days as this can increase the instability of snow, as can high winds.

2. Change your route

Stay off the summits and also away from routes that take you below areas you’ve identified where cornices might build up.

3. Carry a satellite communicator

A satellite communicator keeps you tethered to the world thanks to its ability to relay messages and signals via the network of satellites, even in tough conditions.

4. Sign up for avalanche safety training

Avalanche safety training will teach you how to identify avalanche-prone areas and avoid them, as well as how to use gear like an avalanche beacon and probe.

If you're planning on hiking in avalanche-prone areas, check out our buying advice below and consider carrying an SOS device such as a Garmin Inreach.