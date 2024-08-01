Want your training stats on the go? ENGO has just released a photochromic version of its Augmented Reality sunglasses

ENGO Eyewear has updated its popular ENGO 2 augmented reality sports sunglasses with adaptive lens technology that can deal with changing light conditions and still provide field-of-view live stats.

Like their predecessor, these new ENGO 2 Photochromic sunglasses provide a heads-up display that gives runners and cyclists a clear view of their workout straight in their line of vision so they don’t have to keep looking down at their smart watch or a fitness tracking device strapped to their handlebars. But now the lenses react to light changes, so that you can train from dawn to dusk.

The ENGO 2 Photochromic sunglasses seamlessly adjust to ambient light, automatically transitioning from a clear tint in low light to a darker protective tint in bright sunlight. Users can now train with access to their critical performance data regardless of the light intensity without compromising their natural movement, cycling position or running form.

AR stats at your eyelash-tips (Image credit: ENGO)

Like the ENGO 2, the ENGO 2 Photochromic weighs 36g and combines a lightweight, sleek design with a long-lasting 12-hour battery life. The new photochromic lenses add to the versatility of the eyewear while maintaining its signature sharp display. ENGO Eyewear’s touchless gesture control means you can toggle between custom display fields, by waving your hand in front of the lens.

The ENGO 2 Photochromic is available in two sizes to fit a variety of face shapes and sizes and is also available in a frameless design.

“The response to the original ENGO 2 has been phenomenal,” said Marc Vernet, ENGO brand manager. “Runners and cyclists of all levels are consistently telling us how ENGO is impacting the precision of their training, helping them maximize intensity and improve overall performance during their long runs and rides. ENGO 2 Photochromic enhances this experience and enables sports enthusiasts to leverage the power of ENGO eyewear during any session, regardless of the time of day or weather conditions and is designed to be an athlete’s go-to companion for every run and ride so they can focus on achieving their training goals.”

ENGO 2 Photochromic sunglasses are available now from the ENGO website, priced at $350 (US) / £301 (UK).

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors