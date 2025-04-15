Revo teams up with climbing legend Renan Ozturk to launch new sunglasses for extreme conditions
The two new models are designed for the wilderness, with 360° protection from the sun and durable glass lenses
Sunglasses are an often overlooked accessory for outdoor exploration, but they shouldn't be. Your eyes are vulnerable to the sun all year round, and overexposure can cause long-lasting damage, especially in exposed backcountry areas.
The best sunglasses protect your peepers from sun damage, provide a crystal clear view of your surroundings, and look cool in the process.
These two new Revo models aim to tick all the boxes - providing a sleek, protective experience in the wilderness. The limited-edition Moab and Himalaya glasses feature 360° protection from the sun with durable, protective lenses and side covers that block out unwanted rays.
The Himalaya glasses were designed with chilly frozen environments in mind, while the Moab glasses were built to handle the heat in rugged desert landscapes.
Revo crafted the new pairs in collaboration with professional climber and wildlife filmmaker Renan Ozturk.
Over a 20-year career, the Turkish-American daredevil has completed and documented multiple breath-taking climbs. He's best known for summiting the hair-raising Shark's Fin route on the Himalayan Meru Peak with fellow film-maker and climbing legend Jimmy Chin.
Ozturk has represented Revo as an ambassador for more than a decade and worked in tandem with the brand to create the latest pairs - dubbed the Revo x Reo collection after his initials.
"I’ve relied on Revo’s Traverse sunglasses throughout my expeditions, and now, I’m thrilled to channel my experiences and passion into designing two styles that truly capture the essence of extreme exploration," said Ozturk.
"From the rugged Moab desert to the majestic Himalayan Mountains, these glasses are designed to protect your vision while elevating your style."
The Himalaya glasses feature brown leather side shields and a H2O heritage blue glass lens, designed to stop sun damage in snowy, high-altitude environments.
Built to protect against the harsh rays of rugged desert landscapes, the Moab glasses pair a smoky green glass lens with leather side shields and a silver frame. Both are now available for $299 (£239) on the Revo website.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.