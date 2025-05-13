From ultra runner Tom Evans to the Tour de France's Geraint Thomas, endurance athletes can't get enough of the new SunGod FORTY2s

We tested them out, and you can wear these performance sunglasses for hours and stay comfortable

Cult favorite eyewear brand SunGod has dropped its latest style of performance sunglasses, just in time for summer.

We've had the SunGod FORTY2s out on the trail for the past week and can confirm the light, no-bounce design is likely to be a winner for anyone who likes to pick up the pace.

Named after the marathon distance in kilometers, the FORTY2s were designed with input from SunGod ambassadors like British ultra runner Tom Evans, who's been in top form this year with wins at Arc of Attrition and UTMB Tenerife, and 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas. However, the brand says the shades are built for runners of all distances, and we've found them to work just as well for a casual 10k.

Featuring SunGod’s 8KO nylon lens technology, you get superb clarity even when you throw dusty trails and sunscreen into the mix. Thanks to ergonomically designed ear and nose pads, you can rely on that all-important zero-bounce frame design, which essentially means you won't even notice these are on your face while you run.

Like all SunGods glasses, they come with a Lifetime Guarantee (Image credit: SunGod)

As we've come to expect from SunGods, the FORTY2s barely tip the scale at less than one ounce (28g). With what the brand calls "a more subtle, less imposing look" these shades have a lower profile design than some more technical running sunglasses, yet still offer a good level of UVA/B protection for your face and eyes.

Like other styles in SunGod's Pace series, the FORTY2s are fully modular, allowing you to choose your frame colour and lenses.

“We set out to design a pair of running sunglasses which every runner would feel comfortable wearing,” says SunGod Head of Product, Ed Watkiss.

“We’re constantly evolving our designs based on athlete and community feedback, and for the FORTY2s, we wanted to focus on the feedback that runners wanted a more subtle and compact design that would suit any environment – from Parkrun to Marathon."

Like all SunGods glasses, they come with a Lifetime Guarantee. We'll update you with a full review once we've put a few more miles in with them, but if you can't wait, the SunGod FORTY2s are available now for $140 / £110 at SunGod in all the colors of the rainbow.