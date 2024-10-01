Explore the wilderness in style with Yeti's three new colorways

Whether hitting the trails or setting up for a night’s camp, you can now take on the outdoors in three new colorways, as Yeti have announced the final additions to their fall collections.

Bright and homely, Lowcountry Peach can be exclusively found on drinkware such as the 20oz Rambler Travel Mug and 10oz Rambler Wine Tumbler, while the rugged Olive Green features on a variety of survival essentials including duffel bags, backpacks and blankets. Inspired by the barren deserts of the American west, Sandstone Pink covers the widest range of Yeti products, from the Roadie 24 Hard Cooler to the 14oz Rambler Stackable Mug.

Also available this fall, you can snag Yeti's trusted range of coolers, backpacks, bottles and more in the Wetlands, Key Lime, Wild Vine, Tropical Pink, Big Wave, King Crab and Agave colorways, all of which can be found on the Yeti website.

There are also great savings to be had on the Yeti Rescues website, which refurbishes and resells old Yeti products with big reductions in price. You can save almost $200 for example, on this top of the range stainless steel cooler.

Yeti V Series Stainless Steel Cooler: $800 $615 at Yeti Rescue

Save $185 Save almost $200 on this top of the range cooler from Yeti. Made from tough stainless steel, the V Series cooler is large and dependable, keeping it's insides cool no matter the circumstance.

The new olive Green colorway in action (Image credit: Yeti)

Yeti started out in 2006, when brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders set out to make a cooler suitable and sturdy enough for outdoor enthusiasts such as themselves. Soon expanding to drinkware, backpacks, apparel and more, Yeti has developed a well-earned reputation for durability.

Make sure to look out for Yeti during upcoming the upcoming Amazon Prime Day on October 8 and 9. Just can't wait? Check out the latest and greatest Yeti deals here.

Yeti's final new colorway, Lowcountry peach is only available for drinkware (Image credit: Yeti)