Rejoice! The "fabulous" Yeti Hopper M20 2.0 backpack cooler is finally on sale with over $65 off at REI – but it's selling fast, so act now

Save a rare 20% on this adventure-ready soft cooler and keep your hands free when it's time to haul your refreshments

We all know that Austin-based brand Yeti is the gold standard when it comes to keeping your food and drinks chilled at camp, but did you know that not every Yeti cooler is a hard-sided behemoth? In recent years, the brand has branched out with soft-sided, adventure-ready coolers that you can easily carry a short distance down the trail and pack away neatly at home when you're not using them.

Right now, you can snag the top-rated Yeti Hopper M20 2.0 Backpack Soft Cooler for just $259.93 at REI. That's a rare saving of $65 off the regular price for this cooler, which fans say is "fabulous" and "excellent quality."

This deal applies to the classy Wild Vine Red colorway that you can load up with up to 18 cans, or 26lbs of ice, throw on your back and head out to your favorite spot by the river.

REI advises that inventory is running low on this model, so we recommend you act fast to seal this deal.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Yeti Hopper coolers.

Yeti Hopper M20 2.0 Backpack Soft Sided cooler in Wild Vine Red: $325 $259.93 at REI

Save $65 Made for comfort, the YETI Hopper M20 2.0 backpack soft cooler can carry up to 18 cans of your favorite beverage (or 26 lbs. of ice) while keeping your hands free on the way to the campsite or party.

This cooler features the brand's MagShield access for easy opening and leakproof carrying, plus closed-cell foam insulation. The soft sides make it easy to pack, tote around and store when you're not using it.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Yeti Hopper coolers: