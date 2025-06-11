"Everything should be built this way" - the legendary Yeti Tundra 65 is the coolest solution for family camping, and it's a rare $70 off at REI right now

The deal applies to the classy Wild Vine Red colorway and stocks are selling fast

Ready to get outdoors on some summer adventures? You're going to need a great cooler for that. Right now, you can pick up the legendary Yeti Tundra 65 hard-sided cooler for just $279.93 at REI.

That's a rare 20% off this popular model, which has an average 4.8-star rating among REI customers who love its reliability and durability.

"Everything should be built this way," writes one reviewer, while another writes that the quality is beyond their expectations.

Yeti coolers rarely go on sale, and REI advises that stocks are selling fast, so this is a deal well worth checking out.

The Tundra is the Austin brand's original, reliable design and the Tundra 65, with extra thich Permafrost insulation, will comfortably hold 77 cans or 58 lbs of ice, or ample food for a family adventure, and keep it chilled all day. This bear-resistant design has a lid that doesn't just close, it seals shut with a freezer-quality gasket around the entire lid to minimize air exchange and keep your goods chilled for days.

This deal applies to the classy Wild Vine Red colorway that's sure to brighten up your summer picnics and river trips and be the envy of every campsite.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Yeti Tundra 65 where you are.

Yeti Tundra 65 in Wild Vine Red: $350 $279.93 at REI

Save $70 Be ready for camping adventures, family picnics and days on the water. This durable Yeti cooler provides 45 liters of storage. Extra-thick walls with insulation keep your food and drinks ice cold.

The Yeti Tundra 65 has a rotomolded construction (the same process used to make whitewater kayaks), to ensure excellent impact resistance and long-lasting durability. ie-down slots are molded into the cooler body for solid mounting in your boat or truck so the cooler can be secured without preventing access.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best Yeti Tundra 65 deals near you: