Yeti drops limited edition Big Sky, Firefly and Ultramarine colors, plus a new way to personalize your drinkware

Yeti is keen to get you geared up for summer with the drop of its limited-edition colourways inspired by the sun and sea. Order yours quick as these one-off drops usually sell out fast.

First to be released was Big Sky and Firefly: Big Sky pays homage to Montana's big open blue skies and the mountain that sit beneath them; Firefly is inspired by the bugs that light up the night sky.

You can find your favourite Yeti buys in the new shades, including hard, soft and wheeled coolers, drinkware, backpacks and more.

Yeti takes you from sky to sea with the latest drop: Ultramarine, inspired by diving down under.

According to the Yeti website, the limited edition ranges are available 'until they run out'. Find them online and from your local retailer.

If you want to make your next Yeti purchase completely unique, you can now make your mark on your favorite drinkware with Yeti's extended customize service, which allows you to add your own text, a monogram or design to both sides of a bottle, tumbler or mug to create a piece of gear that no one else has.

Create a monogram for your favorite Yeti drinkware to make a personalized bit of gear that's completely unique (Image credit: Yeti)

The personalization process is easy: go online and choose your favorite drinkware, click 'personalize' to begin the process, add text, select a design, or upload your own image, then review and approve your design.

You can use Yeti's own AI tool to help generate your monogram.

