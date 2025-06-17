Yeti just quietly knocked a massive $75 off the "perfectly sized" Roadie 32 cooler in this zesty summer shade
Owning a Yeti cooler usually requires a significant financial investment (or a very generous gift) but we've been digging around and found a great deal to brighten up your summer day trips.
Right now, you can scoop up the Yeti Roadie 32 wheeled cooler for only $300 at Yeti. That's a generous $75 off the regular list price for this cooler, which the brand released last year and campers love for its "perfect size."
The 32 handles 50 cans or 36lb of ice, making it ideal for day trips, and falls in between the bestselling-but-hefty 48 and lightweight 24 models.
Like all Roadie coolers, it has a telescoping handle that makes it easy to wheel between your car and your campsite, with single-piece tires to handle rocky roads and beaches without risk of punctures. LipGrip handles in the sides give you plenty to grab onto when lifting it in and out of your vehicle, and BearFoot non-slip feet prevent it from sliding around while you drive.
This deal applies to the zesty Key Lime hue, which is a seasonal colorway for the model and means supplies will be limited, so we suggest you act fast.
The Roadie 32L comes with a dry goods basket included as standard, and is compatible with existing Roadie dividers, hard cooler baskets, and cup caddies, so you can switch them between your coolers as you need them.
