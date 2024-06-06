The best Amazon Prime Day Yeti deals 2024: what to expect and today's best prices

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and here at Advnture we'll be rounding up all the best deals on Yeti gear, including coolers, drinkware, bags and blankets. Whether you want a roomy Roadie cooler to keep your beers icy cold, or need an insulated Rambler bottle to keep your coffee piping hot, we've got you covered.

We've covered Amazon Prime Day for the last two years, hand-picking the very best discounts on outdoor gear, so you can trust us to recommend you only the deals that are worth checking out, while steering you away from anything that's not as good as it sounds.

The official date for Amazon Prime Day 2024 has yet to be announced, but Amazon has confirmed in a press release that it will be taking place in July. It usually happens on a Monday and Tuesday in the middle of the month, so July 9-10 and July 16-17 are both possibilities.

To get the deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month in the US, or £8.99 per month in the UK.

Today's sales

If you can't wait until Amazon Prime Day, several retailers are offering great discounts on Yeti gear right now. We've collected them all together for you here, so you don't have to hunt around.

US deals

Amazon: save on discontinued Camp Green gear

Bass Pro Shops: up to 20% off sale and clearance

Cabela's: deals on Yeti cups and bags

Dick's Sporting Goods: deals on mugs and hats

Yeti: 20% off Camp Green coolers and drinkware

Yeti Rescues: refurbished coolers and bags

UK deals

Amazon: Up to 22% off Yeti drinkware

Outdoor and Country: save on T-shirts and hats

More Yeti deals

If you need a Yeti cooler, bottle or mug right now, here are today's best prices for a wide range of gear, updated daily. We're always adding products to our price checker, so check back often to see what's new.

FAQ

What is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event, when Amazon gives Prime members special discounts on thousands of products. Some deals run for the full 48 hours, while others are Lightning Deals that only last for a brief time.