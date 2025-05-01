Yeti drops vibrant new Gold Coast collection to bring "fresh energy and optimism" to your adventures – and after a long winter, you deserve it

The collection comes in a fresh new colorway that's beachy and fun, and we are here for it

The wall calendar might say it's still spring, but Yeti just dropped its first summer collection, and the new hue is enough to have us swapping out our sweaty hiking boots for breezy sandals no matter what the forecast calls for.

Launching today, Gold Coast is Yeti's beachy new collection of soft coolers, water bottles, cups and apparel designed to keep you cool and hydrated on summer camping trips, festivals and picnics.

The 35 items in the collection are designed in a vibrant new colorway the Austin brand is calling Peach/Beekeeper.

"Gold Coast reflects the fresh energy and optimism getting outside in the warmer weather brings," says the brand, and we're here for it.

Rather than just slapping the color on every Yeti product, the brand has carefully selected those items that really scream "summer!".

We're talking about the awesome Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler, which lets you carry as many as 36 cold cans down to the beach or into camp hands-free. If that sounds way too big, there's the smaller M12 version too, which still holds 20 cans and also comes in the fresh new color.

If you're going out for a day of wild swimming or surfing, the Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag is big enough to cart your wetsuit, changing robe and snacks down to the shore. It's even big enough to stand in so you can change back into your clothes without getting your feet sandy.

And if you don't really need any big pieces of gear but you just love the colorway, grab yourself a Rambler 26oz water bottle to keep your drinks cold all summer and warm all winter.

The entire Gold Coast collection is available to US customers at Yeti.com starting today, while UK shoppers get their pick of six soft coolers and totes.

