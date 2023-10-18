Yeti launches super tough new cocktail shaker for backcountry mixologists

Yeti has launched a tough new cocktail shaker for mixing up delicious drinks at barbecues or at camp. The Yeti Rambler 20oz Cocktail Shaker has double-wall insulation to keep your creations nicely chilled until you're ready to pour them and is leak-resistant, with an easy press lid and 1oz twist cap.

The shaker is puncture-proof and rust-resistant, so it can handle regular use outdoors, and it's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup when you get back home.

The shaker is available now from Yeti for $60 in three core colors (navy, white, and stainless steel) and three limited-edition options (Cosmic Lilac, Camp Green, and Rescue Red).

Not stirred

If you're looking for some interesting ideas for beverages, take a look at our list of eight of the best winter drinks for hiking and camping, many of which could be adapted to make a chilled version. An iced Moroccan mint tea sounds pretty good to us. Although it's insulated, the shaker should only be used for cold drinks; hot ones could cause pressure to build up inside.

If you're looking for a great deal on Yeti coolers and drinkware, we'll be rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Yeti deals at the end of November, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.