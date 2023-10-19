Extra large Yeti Tundra coolers hit their lowest price ever at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up a Yeti Tundra 75 Cooler for £399 at Amazon – a rare discount on these massive cool boxes, and the cheapest they've ever been. The deal applies to both the white version and the tan model.

These roomy coolers have a capacity of 75 quarts, and are super versatile, whether you're fishing or camping. They can keep ice for days, are totally leakproof, and are seriously tough. They're even bearproof when used with appropriate locks (though that's not likely to be such an issue in the UK).

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Yeti Tundra coolers where you are. We'll also be rounding up all the best Yeti Black Friday deals next month, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Yeti Tundra 75 Cooler (white): £440 £399 at Amazon

Save £41 This huge cooler is down to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now. With Permafrost insulation, Interlock lid system, and Coldlock gasket, it'll keep ice frozen and your food chilled for days.

Yeti Tundra 75 Cooler (tan): £440 £399 at Amazon

Save £41 The king-sized cooler is also available in a tasteful tan shade. Whichever one you opt for, it's cleverly designed with easy carry handles, non-slip feet, and tiedown points for use on a boat.

At the end of your trip, the Yeti Tundra's Vortex draining system makes it easy to dispose of meltwater so you're ready for next time.

Amazon didn't include Yeti coolers in its Prime Big Deal Days event, and we've not seen a saving this big for a long time. Stock is now limited, so you'll need to move fast to grab one.

