If you're feeling bright and bold, you can save a rare 25% off the Yeti Tundra 35 in Firefly Yellow in REI's Memorial Day sale

The Yeti Tundra 35 will comfortably hold food and drinks for a small group, and it's going cheap in REI's Memorial Day sale

Yeti is the champion of camping coolers and it knows it, so you don't often see big discounts outside of Black Friday – but we've just spied an awesome deal in REI's Memorial Day sale. Right now, you can pick up a Yeti Tundra 35 hard-sided cooler for just $206.19 at REI.

That's a generous 25% off this top-rated model, which has an average 4.8-star rating among REI customers. Yeti coolers rarely go on sale, and discounts this steep are particularly unusual, so this is a deal well worth checking out.

The Tundra is the Austin brand's original, reliable design and the Tundra 35, with 3in of Permafrost insulation, will comfortably hold 21 beer cans (using a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio) or ample food for a family adventure, and keep it chilled all day. This bear-resistant design has a lid that doesn't just close, it seals shut with a freezer-quality gasket around the entire lid to minimize air exchange and keep your goods chilled for days.

This deal applies to the bold Firefly Yellow colorway that's sure to brighten up your summer picnics and river trips and be the envy of every campsite.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Yeti Tundra 35 where you are.

Yeti Tundra 35: $275 $206.19 at REI

The Yeti Tundra 35 has a rotomolded construction (the same process used to make whitewater kayaks), with heavy duty latches, and interlocking two-pin hinges made for maximum durability. Its side handles are made from military-grade polyester rope, and it's fitted with non-slip feet and tie-down points for use on boats.

