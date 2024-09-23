Female ultra runner sets new overall speed record on Appalachian Trail with 40-day dash from Maine to Georgia

A new supported Fastest Known Time was set on the Appalachian Trail on Saturday, crushing the previous record by over 13 hours.

Virginia-based ultra runner Tara Dower hiked and ran from Mount Katahdin in Maine to Springer Mountain in Georgia in just 40 days, 18 hours and 5 minutes (time to be confirmed). That's 13.5 hours faster than Karel Sabbe’s FKT set in 2018, when he chose to run northbound on the trail, and if her time is confirmed means she will hold the overall speed record for a supported effort.

Dower previously thru-hiked the iconic long-distance trail in 2019 and since then has set several FKTs including one on the 567-mile Colorado Trail last year which she completed in eight days. She publicly announced her intention to set a supported FKT on the AT on July 22, when she shared a photograph of herself on Instagram taken during her first section hike on the trail in 2014. In that post, she stated that she was aiming to raise $20,000 for Girls on the Run, a non-profit which empowers young girls with a running-based curriculum.

"A goal of mine is to encourage and inspire more women to attempt long FKTs like the AT," stated Dower.

Before setting off, however, the east coast runner headed west where she placed fourth in Colorado's Hardrock 100 on July 11. Less than one month later, she shared a photo of her kit for the AT – including what looks to be a pair of the Altra Mont Blanc BOA trail running shoes – and officially set off at 5:47 a.m. on August 12.

Since that morning, Dower has averaged 54 miles a day and covered a total of over 500,000 feet of elevation gain to cover the 2,190-mile trail. A supported speed record means that Dower ran with a crew that helped carry her gear and pace her. The self-supported record for the AT is 45 days and 12 hours set by Joe McConaughy in 2017.

Meanwhile, Sabbe went on to set a new FKT on the even longer Pacific Crest Trail last year – we can't help but wonder if she'll be chasing that record next.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dower has averaged 54 miles a day and covered a total of over 500,000 feet of elevation gain to cover the 2,190-mile trail (Image credit: Altra)

What shoes did she wear for the win?

For her FKT, Dower wore the Altra Mont Blanc BOAs, a zero-drop shoe built with BOA fastenings instead of a traditional lacing system. The outsole is the lightweight Vibram Litebase which is one of the best available on both wet and dry terrain; the grip is not overly aggressive, with lugs 3mm deep, but they’re fairly widely-spaced so mud falls out easily.

In our field tests, we found this to be a quick, light trail shoe that allows easy adjustment mid-run without re-lacing. The wide fit and wide toe box deliver plenty of comfort for those who like more of a minimalist feel on the trail.