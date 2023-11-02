Are you tough enough for an epic dog sledding adventure at -30°C? This is your chance

Entries are now open for Fjällräven Polar, an epic 300km dog sledding expedition across the Scandinavian tundra, where temperatures can drop as low as -30°C. In April, 20 people from around the world will set out, each with their own dog sled team – and you could be among them.

Fjällräven Polar started in 1997 as a race inspired by Iditarod, the world's toughest dog sled competition, but in 2012 it was relaunched as a once-in-a-lifetime experience for ordinary people.

You will be accompanied by a group of experts, will be responsible for managing and feeding your six dogs, and learning essential survival skills in incredibly challenging conditions.

How to apply

Interested? You can read more about the expedition on the Fjällräven Polar website and learn about the application process, then submit your application online. Applications close on Sunday November 19, and the winners will be announced on December 11.

You'll first need to fill out an entry form, then complete three weekly challenges via a public Instagram account. Details of the challenges will be sent via email, and published on Fjällräven’s official account.