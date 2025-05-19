A growing mountain of gear: what’s in my pack for the trek to Everest Base Camp

Everest is growing, they say, and so is the mountain of gear in my living room as I prepare to trek to Everest Base Camp. Now, the trip is nearly here, and it’s time to make the final decisions about what’s coming with me when I board the flight to Kathmandu.

When I arrive, I’ll have two nights to recover from the flight and explore by day in 80°F (26°C) weather before I’ll pack everything I need for the trek into a duffel bag and board another flight to Lukla, where it will be significantly cooler – in the 50s (low teens in celsius) – and perhaps drizzly, and I’ll begin the 11-day trek.

If all goes well, I’ll arrive at Base Camp eight days later, where it will be below freezing during the day and sub-zero at night. So, do I just pack every piece of kit I own? Since I'm only allowed 33lb (15kg) for my flight to Lukla, that's a definite no.

The trek will be the longest and highest altitude adventure of my life, and I want to get it right. Luckily for me, the company I’m going with, a Welsh outfit called EverTrek , has furnished me with an elaborate kit list .

In examining it, you could walk away with the idea that you need a lot of gear for the 80-mile trek, but EverTrek Director of Supplier Relations Dave Carpenter warns me this isn’t totally true.

Life in the mountains is simpler, and your kit should reflect that - EverTrek trekkers on their way to Everest Base Camp (Image credit: EverTrek)

Keep it light

“When it comes to kit, the biggest piece of advice is to pack light,” says Carpenter.

Instead of worrying about bringing two fleeces or three jackets, he advises me to “keep it streamlined.”

“The truth is, you don’t need much. Life in the mountains is simpler, and your kit should reflect that. Focus on staying warm, cool, and dry and leave the extras behind.”

Warm and cool? Yep, I’m going to need layers. I’ve been whittling down my mountain, and here’s where I’ve landed for my clothing:

Obviously, there’s more to add, but I consider the above to be the bulk of my layers, and together it all weighs around 2kg, leaving me plenty of wiggle room.

This awesome anorak stuffs inside the kangaroo pocket to make a camping pillow (Image credit: Future)

One exception

I’ve been focused on light layers, but one notable exception to my lighter-is-better approach is my sleeping bag. When my friend and fellow Advnture writer Jack McKeown warned me about how cold it can get at night, I hauled out my Big Agnes Torchlight EXP 0 sleeping bag .



It’s not my lightest or most packable bag, but with Sherpas (blessedly) carrying our gear, leaving me just to carry my daytime essentials in my Osprey Tempest 33 pack , I decided it was the best option. This toasty bag, from a Colorado brand I’ve known and trusted for years, can be expanded with an added zip, which means more options for sleeping positions and something I think is vital when I’m going to be using it for 11 nights straight.

I'm taking no chances when it comes to choosing a sleeping bag (Image credit: Future)

Boots on the ground

The piece of kit I’ve spent the most time agonizing over is, of course, my hiking boots. As an outdoors journalist, I’ve got a pile to choose from, but unlike my hiking shorts, this is a choice that could easily make or break my entire trek. Blisters on a day hike are already insufferable, but on an 11-day trek? No thanks.

I want something protective but not too heavy, waterproof, and with enough cushion for long days. Needless to say, I’ve been doing a lot of hiking to prepare my body for the journey, and that’s given me time to test out different boots. I’ve finally settled on the Lowa Renegade Evo GTX Mid , which I’ve now put about 100 miles in. This is the newly updated version of the light, synthetic bestseller from the German brand.

They’re actually not the cushiest boots I own, and even provide a little trail feedback, but I’ve been able to put in back-to-back long days in them several times this spring without foot fatigue. Add to that the fact that they have a roomy toe box, and I might even get through the hike without losing too many toenails, plus with a mid-height cuff, they offer good protection.



Also on my feet, I’m taking the advice of my sister-in-law, who has historically suffered from bad blisters on long walks and I’m armed with several pairs of Injinji toe socks to cut down on rubbing (I’ll bring plenty of vaseline for that too). I’ll start in the lighter Injinji Liner Crew socks and work my way up to the Injinji Outdoor Midweight Crew Wool when it gets cooler. Thanks to the wool content, I won’t have to worry about smelly feet.

I've put 100 miles in these boots to make sure they're the right ones (Image credit: Future)

Here comes the sun

The thought of being cold is the one that keeps me up at night, and I’ve been hyper-focused on staying warm, but having lived in the Rockies for many years, I’m also preparing myself for how intense the sun can be. Long sleeves and sunscreen are of course a crucial start, but I also want to protect my skin from sunburn and my body from additional dehydration with a hat and sunglasses.

Last year I received the Columbia Bora Bora II Booney sun hat for a trip to the Swiss Alps, but it was a little too safari for my liking, so I put it aside in favor of a ball cap. Now that I’m seeking to really maximize sun protection, however, I’m appreciating the merits of a brim that goes all the way round, plus it has a chin strap so I don’t have to run back down to Lukla chasing it on a breezy day.

Since I’m now resigned to looking decidedly uncool in this hat, I’m just going to complete the look with the new SunGod FORTY2s sunglasses, which are actually trail running shades but I like that they provide all-day comfort, lots of crucial eye protection and a fair amount of coverage.

I like that the SunGod FORTY2s provide all-day comfort, lots of crucial eye protection and a fair amount of coverage (Image credit: Future)

A secret weapon?

I’ve spoken to a few friends and colleagues about gathering kit for my trek, and each one has a “secret weapon.” For Carpenter, it’s a knee brace – like me, he’s been the recipient of a new ACL, but I find my awesome Leki Skytera FX Carbon SL trekking poles provide me with all the support I need.

Mountaineer Tracee Metcalfe, who recently became the first American woman to summit all 14 of the 8,000m peaks in the world, had a secret weapon idea that sounds like it could improve the quality of my experience:

“I would recommend hiking with a buff around your neck as much as you can, as it helps protect your throat and lungs from all the dust on the trail.”

When I speak to Jon Kedrowski, who’s been leading treks to Base Camp for years, he echoes this sentiment, explaining that the yaks along the trail are what can make the “dust” quite harmful.

“That livestock is pooing all over the trail, and that dust gets kicked up, and then you’re breathing that dust in and you’re breathing in feces, basically.”



Eager to protect my nasal passages and lungs from it all, my Buff Thermonet Multifunctional Neckwear is likely to be a permanent fixture around my neck.

Everyone I speak to says a neck gaiter is a non-negotiable (Image credit: Future)

A line to the outside world

I won’t lie, I’m looking forward to a bit of a digital detox on the trek, as signal is said to be spotty, but being away from my family for so long in a remote area, I do want to be contactable – and be able to get a message out if I need to. So I have a Garmin inReach device for this trek, which is a satellite communicator that allows me to send and receive messages.

Hopefully, I’ll just use this to keep in touch and won’t have any emergencies that can't be solved with Imodium, but I have some peace of mind knowing that it’s safely in my pack.