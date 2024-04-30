Run, don't walk – there's 40% off this top-rated Garmin sports watch at Amazon right now

Thinking of upgrading your running watch for the summer season? You're in luck – right now you can snag the powerful Garmin Forerunner 945 for just $299.99 at Amazon. That's the cheapest it's ever been by far (we've been keeping track) and knocks last year's Black Friday deals out of the park.

When they reviewed it, our colleagues at TechRadar called the Forerunner 945 "the ultimate running watch", giving special mention to its super accurate GPS and heart rate tracking. It's received regular software updates since its launch, and has all the fitness and health tracking tools you need to take your training to the next level.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 where you are.

Garmin Forerunner 945: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $200 Looking for a top quality running watch that won't break the bank? This is the cheapest we've ever seen the excellent Forerunner 945, which has everything you need to take your training to the next level.

One of TechRadar's few complaints about the watch was its rugged build, but in my experience that's actually a good thing. A sports watch is likely to take its share of knocks, so you don't want something that's going to pick up scratches easily. The Forerunner 945's reinforced resin case will stay looking like new far longer than easily scuffed metal.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 where you are: