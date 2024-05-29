Deal alert: the Garmin Bounce kids' sports watch just hit a record low price

The Garmin Bounce rarely goes on sale, but right now it's down to a record low price of $119.99 if you buy it direct from Garmin.

The Bounce is a sports watch designed specifically for kids, which encourages them to keep active, and gives you peace of mind. With the Garmin Jr app on your phone, you can see your child's location in real time and get alerts when they leave a designated area, and send and receive text and voice messages. They can also check in when they reach a certain location, or send a message asking for help via Garmin LiveTrack. They don't need their own smartphone; everything is done through the watch.

The Garmin Bounce isn't widely available from third-party stores and Garmin itself is often the only retailer with any in stock, so deals like this are rare. We expect the watch will be back to full price soon.

Garmin Bounce: $149.99 $119.99 at Garmin

Save $30 The Bounce smartwatch is currently on special offer direct from Garmin. It lets you stay in touch with your kids and keep tabs on their location using the Garmin Jr app on your phone when you have the matching Kids' Smartwatch Subscription Plan.

The Bounce lets your child track walking, running, and cycling activities, and includes games that they can play during times specified by you. The watch also has a school/do not disturb mode that stops it distracting them while they're studying or sleeping.

In order to use the Bounce's messaging features, you'll also need to sign up to the Kids' Smartwatch Subscription Plan, which costs $10.99 per month,