Powerful Garmin Forerunner 945 watch crashes to lowest ever price at Amazon, with $200 off

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 945 for just $299.99 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of 40% off the list price, and by far the cheapest it's ever been.

The Forerunner 945 isn't the latest Garmin watch, but thanks to regular software updates it's stood the test of time well, and has all the fitness tracking tools most runners, swimmers, and triathletes could wish for. When they reviewed it, our colleagues at TechRadar called it "the ultimate running watch", giving special mention to its super accurate GPS and heart rate tracking.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 where you are.

Garmin Forerunner 945: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $200 Looking for a top quality running watch that won't break the bank? This is the cheapest we've ever seen the excellent Forerunner 945, which has everything you need to take your training to the next level.

One of TechRadar's few complaints about the watch was its rugged build, but in my experience that's actually a good thing. A sports watch is likely to take its share of knocks, so you don't want something that's going to pick up scratches easily. The Forerunner 945's reinforced resin case will stay looking like new far longer than easily scuffed metal.

