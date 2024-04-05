This tiny Garmin satellite communicator could save your life, and it's cheaper than ever today

Right now, you can grab the Garmin inReach Mini 2 for just £249.99 at Amazon, saving you a huge £100 off the RRP. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this compact satellite communicator, which lets you stay in touch with family and friends, and summon help in an emergency even when there's no phone signal.

The inReach Mini 2 is tiny, measuring just 2.04 x 3.90 x 1.03in, but it could save your life in an emergency. It lets you send two-way messages to check in during your adventures, serves as a GPS navigation devices, and a push of a button lets send an SOS to the Garmin Response Center, which can put you in contact with the right emergency services anywhere in the world.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin inReach Mini 2 where you are.

Garmin inReach Mini 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGarmin-Lightweigth-Satellite-Communicator-Interactive%2Fdp%2FB09RQZPQ1T%2Fref%3Dsr_1_35%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £349.99 £249.99 at Amazon

Save £100 This potentially lifesaving satellite communicator is cheaper than ever today, with £100 off at Amazon. Deal applies to black version only; the red is still full price.

To use the inReach Mini 2's satellite communication features, you'll also need an inReach subscription plan. Luckily there are lots of options available, starting from just £14.99 for a consumer safety plan, which will be the right option for most of your regular hiking, camping and trail running adventures.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best Garmin inReach Mini 2 deals near you: