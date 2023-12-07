Garmin launches Tacx NEO 3M smart trainer with multidirectional movement for more realistic indoor rides

Garmin has launched a new bike trainer that promises to make indoor winter rides a lot more interesting. The Garmin Tacx Neo 3M is a direct-drive trainer with integrated motion plates to make riding indoors more comfortable and realistic.

The plates complement the natural side-to-side movement as the trainer as you ride, adding front-to-black movement that lets you ride in a more natural position. You can toggle the plates on and off.

The Tacx Neo 3M also has a virtual flywheel that recreates the feeling of riding on different surfaces like cobblestones and gravel. You can also train on simulated inclines up to a 25% gradient, and experience simulated descents.

You can complete workouts synced from your Garmin Connect calendar (created within Connect or from a third-party app like TrainingPeaks), take part in virtual GroupRides, and join immersive virtual training rides with WorldTour pros. The Tacx Neo 3M also integrates with all the most popular training and virtual ride platforms, including TrainerRoad and Zwift.

There's an ERG mode that automatically selects the resistance to keep you at the right power target, and the trainer provides performance metrics including power, speed and cadence, accurate to within 1%.

The Tacx Neo 3M is available to buy now direct from Garmin for $1,999.99/£1,749.99.