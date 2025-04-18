How to use Garmin Coach: master your training regime with a personalized plan

Over two decades in the industry, Garmin has forged a stellar reputation for crafting high-tech, reliable sports watches. Its wide range of fitness wearables caters to athletes keen to up their game and track their fitness.

The best Garmin watches feature a wide range of different health trackers and sports modes, as well as accurate GPS and a wide range of functional features.

Although top-of-the-range models like the Fenix 8 and Forerunner 955 have more to play with, budget Garmin watches like the Forerunner 55 can still paint an accurate and useful picture of your health and include plenty of sports modes to take advantage of.

Whatever model you've got on your wrist, chances are you'll be able to access Garmin's personalised training feature - Garmin Coach. This handy option uses your fitness data to craft a pinpoint training plan to make you faster, stronger, and fitter.

Read on for our guide to Garmin Coach: what it is, how you can access it, and how you can put it to good use.

What is Garmin Coach?

Garmin Coach is a personalized training tool that uses the health and fitness data recorded by your Garmin watch to craft tailor-made training plans. It works with your Garmin device to provide recommendations and routines to help you train and progress.

You can access the Garmin Coach feature on the Garmin Connect app or Garmin Express website. It works with all devices that are modern enough to connect.

How to access Garmin Coach

You can access Garmin Coach by synching your Garmin sports watch with the Garmin Connect app or Garmin Express website. Once in-sync, you can send a personalized training plan from the app or website to your Garmin watch and start training.

Although this might sound simple, there are a few steps you'll need to take to sync your devices and access your training plans. They are as follows:

The Garmin Connect app

Download and open the Garmin Connect app.

Log in or create a Garmin account.

Once your device is synced, select 'More' in the bottom right.

Select 'Training and Plans'.

Select 'Garmin Coach Plans'.

Select a training plan under 'Find a Plan'.

Sync your device by selecting 'Add Device' and following the on-screen instructions.

The Garmin website

Head to the Garmin Express website and log in or create an account.

Select 'Training and Plans' from the left side menu.

Select 'Garmin Coach Plans'.

Choose a plan and select 'Set up Plan'.

Sync your device by connecting your Garmin to your computer using a Garmin branded charging cable, selecting 'Add Device' and following the on-screen instructions.

How to use Garmin Coach

Garmin Coach is designed to give you the tools to train for whatever goal you're striving to achieve, so there are lots of different options to explore.

Once you're in, you can choose from strength, running, or cycling coaching. You'll then be prompted to input your fitness goals, training preferences, and other crucial information that Garmin needs to craft your plan.

Garmin Coach on the Garmin Connect app (Image credit: Garmin)

You'll also be asked to select a coach from three experts. Although they won't be prescribing it themselves, your plan will follow your chosen coach's training style and techniques.

For example, if you're looking for a running regime, Olympian Jeff Galloway's plan emphasizes injury prevention by mixing running and walking. Then there's physical therapist and running expert Amy Parkerson-Mitchell, who prefers gradual running and cross-training. Finally, there's running coach and physiologist Greg McMillan, whose pace-based plans focus on physiology and performance prediction.

With your plan ready, you're free to start training.

Each day, you'll receive tailored workouts to suit your goals. While you're exercising, Garmin's various health trackers will measure your progress to determine the intensity of your coming workouts. Garmin Coach will also plan rest days and suggest different activities to suit your goals.

This approach aims to get the most out of your training by pushing you towards your goals without burning you out along the way.

It's also flexible. If you miss a workout, Garmin Coach will adjust the following workouts accordingly so you can stay on track with your goals.

Plans differ greatly depending on your goals and chosen discipline. Running plans can work towards different goals, like an upcoming race, new PB, or longest distance.

If you're targeting a race, the workout plan will build in intensity in the weeks prior and tail off just before to make sure you've got as much energy as possible on race day.

Alongside target times and distances, Garmin Coach incorporates drills designed to improve your form. For example, a running plan might give you a target cadence or tempo to aim for while running.

Training graphs measuring progress in the Garmin Connect app (Image credit: Future)

The Cycling Coach and Strength Coach features are similarly tailored to your fitness goals, creating a workout plan that builds in intensity towards a target of your choosing.

Strength Coach offers a variety of plans to help you bulk up and build muscle at your own pace. These plans suggest different strength-based exercises and gym routines.

Unlike the Run Coach and Cycling Coach features, Strength Coach is only available on a limited number of devices. You can't access the Strength Coach feature on older and often cheaper Garmin devices like the Forerunner 55 or Fenix 7.